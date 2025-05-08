Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $387,000 Holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of NI worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NI by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NI by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NI by 108.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in NI in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in NI by 44.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NI alerts:

NI Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NODK opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.83 million, a PE ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

NI Profile

NI ( NASDAQ:NODK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.91 million during the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%.

(Free Report)

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.