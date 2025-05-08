Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $412,000 Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCVL stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $484.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

