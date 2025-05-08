Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $417,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $182.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

