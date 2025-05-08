Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $421,000 Stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1,532.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 520,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 488,790 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,132 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,155,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 325.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 235,288 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

MIR opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

