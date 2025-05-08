Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $429,000 Stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.03. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.69 million. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

Separately, Citigroup cut RLX Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.80 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

