Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $440,000 Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 197.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 100,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 376,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 92,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MRC Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $15.41.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.