Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,207 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in XPO by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth $57,796,000. Ostrum Asset Management increased its position in XPO by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 9,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in XPO by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,641,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,753,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,001 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPO from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.68.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $109.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.29. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.96.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This represents a 9.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

