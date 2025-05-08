Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $467,000 Stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of MediaAlpha worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MediaAlpha by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MAX stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $664.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

