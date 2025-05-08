Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $5,491,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Lufax by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Lufax Stock Performance

NYSE:LU opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. Lufax Holding Ltd has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

