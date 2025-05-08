Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 59,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ARCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $48.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

ARCT opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $296.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.36.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.