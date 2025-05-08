Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,538.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

POR opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 73.94%.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,587.20. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,430.92. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,795 shares of company stock valued at $159,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

