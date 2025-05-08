Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wernau Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $2,082,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Unitil by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 19,134 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Unitil Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of UTL stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $936.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $207.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Unitil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

