Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 31,267 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 109,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 60,953 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $159,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,206.27. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SMBC opened at $52.46 on Thursday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.69. The firm has a market cap of $627.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

Further Reading

