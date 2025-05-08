Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,617 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $71,939.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,846.28. The trade was a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $1,130,002.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,494,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,594,255.84. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 668,827 shares of company stock worth $4,108,524. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

