Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 10,964 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 156.81, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $9.66.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

