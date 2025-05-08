Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 13,998 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,998 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,892,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,089,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,527,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,695,000 after buying an additional 10,172,696 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,431,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,132,000 after buying an additional 303,371 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

