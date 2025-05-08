Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 2,246 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Standard Motor Products worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $299,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,592. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 0.4 %

SMP stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.62. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $413.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on SMP

About Standard Motor Products

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.