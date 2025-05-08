Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 245 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McGrath RentCorp news, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 5,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $606,190.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,314.33. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,175. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,431 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $108.96 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $129.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.19.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

