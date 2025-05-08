Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 2,816 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 102,473 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,760 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,682,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $628.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

