Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 32.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112,286 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $35.88 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported ($4.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.93) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Saturday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

