Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 654.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ RRR opened at $43.99 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $61.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $497.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.12 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

