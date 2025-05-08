Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Civista Bancshares worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 101,610 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 40.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Dennis E. Murray, Jr. acquired 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,848.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,995.28. This trade represents a 47.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Civista Bancshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $352.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

