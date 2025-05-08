Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,799 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $535.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.19. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $359.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

