Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 100,029 Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,029 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth $1,306,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 180,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 615.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 179,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 154,160 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $5,208,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.49 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group set a $37.30 price objective on Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATAT

About Atour Lifestyle

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.