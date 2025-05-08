Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 11,172 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VITL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Get Our Latest Report on VITL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,520,227.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,865.84. This trade represents a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $125,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,966,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,690,677.10. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,124 shares of company stock worth $3,019,308. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.