Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 112 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $1,324,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $259.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.99. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $624.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.18 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $277.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $415.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.58.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

