Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 15,429 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,429 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,043,000 after buying an additional 369,145 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,632,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 146,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after buying an additional 32,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 429,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,450,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.5 %

INSW opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of -0.01.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.72%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $69,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,445.62. This trade represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $146,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,625.67. The trade was a 8.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $380,086. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

