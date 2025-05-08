Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 17,766 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 17,766 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,036.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 807.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,009.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 6,001.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $97.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

