Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,918 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in GitLab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of GitLab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in GitLab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.21 and a beta of 0.79. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $74.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,235. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $4,655,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,879,081 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

