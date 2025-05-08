Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 25,935 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,935 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $72.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Insider Activity

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $63,402.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,441.46. This represents a 21.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $7,465,960.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,221.49. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 650,500 shares of company stock worth $25,790,311. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.