Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 38,129 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,129 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after buying an additional 16,486,326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 49,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This trade represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.79.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBLU. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.