Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 45,241 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,241 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,358,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,501,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,898,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

FCOM stock opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $64.25.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.