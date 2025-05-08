Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,689 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSPN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $20.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. OneSpan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

