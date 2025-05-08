Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,409 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Wabash National worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 332,066.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

NYSE WNC opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $337.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.32). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is -20.65%.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

