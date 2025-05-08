Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,089 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 280.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $40.58 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $836.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $287.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HSII. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HSII

Insider Buying and Selling at Heidrick & Struggles International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.55 per share, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,188.70. The trade was a 3.58 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.