Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $439,000 Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Dillard’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Dillard’s by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of DDS stock opened at $352.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.38. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.24 and a fifty-two week high of $510.00.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.44 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

