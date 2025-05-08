Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stake Lessened by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78,467 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,279,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after buying an additional 73,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

