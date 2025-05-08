Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,136,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 679,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,677,000 after buying an additional 480,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,572,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 978.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after buying an additional 98,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Investment Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $11,772,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.17.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE H opened at $123.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.33. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.60. The trade was a 51.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,712.45. This trade represents a 55.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

