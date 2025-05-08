Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Inogen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 404,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 58,257 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 360,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Inogen by 499.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 311,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 259,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Stock Performance

Inogen stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

