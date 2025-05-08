Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $9.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

