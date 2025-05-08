Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 314.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,805 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,330,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 119,374.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,998,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 131,593 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,599,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,319,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 644,976 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCV opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $17.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

