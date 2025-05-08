Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Planning LLC raised its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 60,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 70,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period.

IMFL opened at $26.31 on Thursday. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $553.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

