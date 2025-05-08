Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

IVR opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

