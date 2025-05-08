Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 325.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

ERTH stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $139.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $45.55.

About Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

