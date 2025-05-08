iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,359 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,847,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,312,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,653,000. Crcm LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,971,000. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,077,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETHA opened at $13.59 on Thursday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

