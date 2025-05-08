iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of IGF opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

