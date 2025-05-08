iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $27.23.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

