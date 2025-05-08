iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Trimmed by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,656 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 116,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 10.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $105.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.