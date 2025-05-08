JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,735 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 335,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,299,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,340,000 after purchasing an additional 167,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 82,779 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $120.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.35 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 26.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -37.43%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

