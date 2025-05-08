JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $13.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,616,000 after buying an additional 1,583,826 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,980,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,907 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 65,213.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 541,270 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

